Here’s what you need to know about UD’s graduation this weekend

UD’s undergraduate ceremony is set for 9:45 a.m. Sunday. The graduation ceremony for UD’s School of Law is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4, while the ceremony for doctoral and graduate students is set for 12:45 p.m.

All graduation ceremonies will be streamed live at https://graduation.udayton.edu.

The baccalaureate Mass will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, in the Frericks Athletic Center.

Audrey Musselman, a UD Sinclair Academy student from New Carlisle, will earn her B.S. in dietetics at age 44 on Sunday. Her mother was also 44 when she earned a bachelor’s degree.

She said her mom died during her first full semester of college, but it was important to her that Musselman pursued higher education.

“I chose to study nutrition partially because my son has Celiac disease,” Musselman said. “We were working with a dietitian and I remember thinking, ‘This is something I could do.’ In researching my son’s condition, I found nutrition very interesting to me.”

After graduation, Musselman, who has been working in UD Dining Services under dietitian Ligia Lopes since March 2023, will begin the combined masters of dietetics and nutrition and Premier Dietetics Internship program at UD.