Here’s why Kettering Health holiday light displays are absent this year

Here’s what the large health system told the Dayton Daily News, “This Christmas, Kettering Health has shifted its approach to outdoor holiday displays with our patients in mind. Our communities have traditionally looked forward to elaborate light displays at Kettering Health medical centers, but with a mind to the meaning of the season, lighting buildings at Christmas seems a lesser priority than transferring the expenses associated with the displays to our mission, supporting patient care and investing in the best outcomes for our patients.”

“We wish everyone a healthy and happy holiday season,” the health system said.

Kettering Health has 15 area medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout Western Ohio, as well as Kettering Physician Network, which includes more than 700 board-certified providers.