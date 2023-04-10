‘Hiring Our Heroes’ jobs event opens doors at Hope Hotel April 27

Veterans, military spouses and active-duty personnel transitioning to civilian life, take heed: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is holding a hiring event at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Hope Hotel April 27.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation will host the annual event 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27 at the Hope Hotel just outside Gate 12A near Air Force Materiel Command headquarters.
“Hiring Our Heroes” career fairs connect service members, military spouses and veterans to businesses looking for qualified job candidates.
“The Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is an opportunity for transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses and caregivers to connect with military-ready employers,” Joseph Holbert, the chamber foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes project manager, said in a release on the event. “In addition to a morning with workshops ranging from how to write a resume to the importance of networking, the summit includes a free hiring fair.”
Nearly 5,500 people attended 27 in-person hiring events last year across 18 states, according to Holbert. More than 2,800 job offers were extended.
To register or learn more, visit http://hiringourheroes.org/wright-patt.
More information can be found at Your How-To Guide for a Positive Experience at a Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit.
Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Troxell, former senior enlisted adviser to the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, is scheduled to be at the event. Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, is scheduled to provide opening remarks.
