Historic listing of Trotwood’s vacant Sears building could give leg up on redevelopment effort

TROTWOOD — Placement of the former Salem Mall’s Sears & Roebuck building on the National Register of Historic Places could mean additional resources to aid in the site’s redevelopment.

The 125,000-square-foot building, which sits on 4.7 acres at 5200 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, was built in 1966, registration records show.

The site is in the last round of a multi-phase consideration process and is pending final approval by the National Park Service. Barb Powers of the Ohio Historical Society said the parks service is now due to make a decision by mid-September.

According to Powers, the Salem Mall was the first fully enclosed major shopping mall in the Dayton area, a feature which lends to the site’s historical significance.

Explore Sears building at former Salem Mall has shot at national historic listing

“It’s representative of that mid-century development of retail shopping, particularly to cater to suburban growth and suburban residents,” she said. “The development of shopping malls was a significant phenomena in the post-war time period.”

Placement on the register can serve as a testament to a region’s history and be a source of civic pride, Powers explained. The listing can also give the owner of a property the benefit of qualifying for federal and state tax credits for rehabilitation efforts.

“These tax credits can be very attractive incentives for reinvestment and reusing historic properties within a community,” she said.

Trotwood officials’ vision for the building include it being the future home of the Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center, along with produce growers and “banking, office space and entrepreneurial programs,” Mayor Mary McDonald said recently.

A representative of the Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation did not respond to requests for comment. This group acquired the building in fall 2019 and works closely with the city on its redevelopment efforts.

Powers said the listing on the register alone does not change a property owner’s rights, but there’s a caveat.

“The national register doesn’t prohibit a property owner from doing whatever they want to a building, including demolition, as long as there’s not federal funding involved,” Powers said. “But if you’re taking advantage of the tax credits, the work that’s done to the property comes under review by (the Ohio Historic Society) and the National Parks Service.”

Ohio has over 40,000 sites and districts listed in the National Register of Historic Places, totaling more than 50,000 individual properties, Powers said.