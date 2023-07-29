Home features relaxing indoor, outdoor spaces

The only thing missing are the horses — as this nearly 18-acre farm has fenced pastures, an arena and stalls. Relaxing outdoor spaces for humans are near the two-story residence, as this farm location is tucked among the trees well off the road within Wayne Twp.

Listed for $895,000 by Irongate Inc. Realtors, the frame two-story home at 4512 Lytle Road has about 2,208 square feet of living space. The house has a front porch, a balcony deck, a covered rear deck with sun porch extensions and a two-car attached garage. Nearby, a gazebo has four large swings that surround a fire pit. A basketball half-court with a concrete-installed Gorilla hoop allows for some recreational play.

Ten acres of the 17.98-acre property is fenced pastures. Down a gravel drive from the main residence are two pole barns. A 60-by-90-foot barn has an indoor arena with dirt floor and a separate office space with exterior entrance. Above the office is walk-up loft storage. A 36-by-50-foot barn has 10 stalls with electric and water sources. Some of the fenced pastures are near the barns.

The property is at a fork of a long gravel road that is off the main roadway outside of the village of Lytle.

Formal entry to the main residence is from the covered front porch through a leaded-glass front door with matching sidelights. An open staircase wraps up to the second floor. The staircase is accented by oak spindles and railings and has globe lights hanging above the two-story foyer area. A window above the formal entrance fills the open second-floor hallway with natural light.

Wood laminate flooring installed less than three years ago fills most of the main social areas on the first floor, the upstairs hallway and all the bedrooms. Lighting throughout the house was also replaced within the same time period.

Off the foyer is the formal living room with a gas fireplace that has a wood mantel. Windows flank the fireplace, and a bay window provides a view of the front yard and pastures. The living room extends into the adjoining dining room where sliding patio doors open out to a small, covered porch that has a wooden walkway to the larger covered deck.

Accessible from the dining room and open to the family room, the kitchen has a U-shaped design with a peninsula counter that divides the kitchen from the family room. The kitchen has a granite counter and stainless-steel appliances that include a range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Some of the cabinets have pull-out shelves, and the peninsula has an extended counter for bar seating. Corner windows fill the kitchen and a quaint breakfast nook with natural light.

Triple patio doors open from the family room out to the covered deck that has a custom-made porch swing and views of the wooded area of the property. A gas fireplace tucked into the corner of the family room has a fluted wood mantel. The family room completes the circular floor plan as it has access back to the front living room.

Off the family room is a laundry room, which has access to the two-car garage and a full bathroom.

The bath, which has a walk-in shower, single-sink vanity and ceramic-tile flooring, passes through to a possible first-floor primary bedroom. The room is accessible from the foyer through a door and has a double-door closet.

Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located upstairs. The primary bedroom has a furniture nook with a chandelier above and glass patio doors that open out to a rear balcony deck. Flooring treatment divides the bedroom from the bathroom which has been updated. The bath has a long vanity with two bowl sinks. A corner whirlpool tub is below two windows and has ceramic-tile surround. A walk-in, ceramic-tile shower has multiple shower heads — including a rain shower and glass doors. There is a walk-in closet, a toilet room, and a built-in linen cabinet.

Two other bedrooms are at the front of the house. One has a step-in closet while the other has a closet nook. The guest bath features fiberglass tub/shower and single-sink vanity.

The house has forced-air with heat pump and propane; the propane tank is rented. There is a well system and a crawl space.

WAYNE TWP.

Price: $895,000

Directions: State Route 42 to Franklin Road, right on Lytle Road left on Lytle Road or State Route 48 to east on Lytle-Five Points Road continuing right on Lytle-Five Points Road, to left on Lytle Road. Gravel driveway then right at the fork

Highlights: About 2,208 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 gas fireplaces, wood-laminate flooring, granite counter, updated primary bath, balcony deck, covered rear deck, 2-car garage, 60-by-90-foot pole barn with arena and office, 36-by-50-foot pole barn with 10 horse stalls, half basketball court, swing gazebo, fenced pastures, 17.98 acres

For more information:

Xanni Burton

Irongate Inc. Realtors

937-768-3821

Web site: https://xanniburton.irongaterealtors.com/