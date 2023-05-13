Home’s historic charm reimagined

Once an eight-unit apartment building after World War II, this stately brick three-story home has been restored and redesigned into the “grande dame” of the Dayton View Historic District.
Built in 1895, the brick home sits on three city parcels and has about 3,766 square feet of living space. Listed for $264,900 by Irongate Inc. Realtors, the house at 544 Superior Ave. has been updated throughout the past 25 years with the historic charm kept intact. The formal entry was redesigned prior to the current owner, which includes a two-story foyer with arched windows, stained-glass window medallion, tongue-and-grove wood ceiling and a terra-cotta structure that was recycled from the formal Elder-Beerman downtown building.
Renovations made by the current owner has given the home soaring 21-foot ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and woodwork throughout, exposed brick walls including the two-story decorative fireplace, and the finished third floor with recreation room, bathroom and bedrooms.
“When I bought the house in 1991, there was no electricity to the front of the house, and the only way to reach the back from the front was through what is now the closet next to the stairs and through the pantry,” said the owner, Amy Radachi. “There were no steps to the third floor so you could only access it on a ladder through a hole in the ceiling in what is now the master bathroom.
“I was 22 years old when I purchased the house and when my mom saw it, she said it looked like a public library and wondered if it was too late to give it back. She came around the next day and helped with dozens of other projects. There was also an apartment building next door but was torn down right before I bought the house. I later purchased the lots from the neighborhood association for 1 dollar with a pledge to not build on it.
“Having spent 32 years putting a lot of love into those walls makes it bittersweet to hand it over to the next family.”
Once through the glass-panel doors from the atrium-style foyer, the first floor has an open floor plan with two spacious living areas with a shared brick fireplace. The living room has a picture-frame wood floor and side picture window. The exposed brick fireplace has a pillar wood mantel and mirror surrounding the fire pit opening, but the brick extends up through a cutout into the second level.
A formal stairwell leads from the living room to the second level and double doors open into the back half of the main level that continues the open floor plan with an adjoining family room, dining area and kitchen.
The other side of the shared brick fireplace is the focal point of the family room and has a pillar wood double mantel surround. Ceramic tiles are inlayed within the picture-frame wood flooring. Tall windows fill the room with natural light and refinished cabinetry surround a window and create a buffet and pantry off the dining area. An island divides the dining room from the kitchen and provides additional storage and counter space. There is a buffet coffee station with hanging cabinets above and two walk-in pantries. A half bath is off the landing of the back staircase.
The primary bedroom has a loft design with a wall of closets and a sitting area. A partial wall surrounds part of the bedroom and allows for the view of fireplace from the living room below. A full bathroom has a walk-in shower and single-sink vanity.
Two more bedrooms, another full bathroom and a laundry area are also on the second floor.
A recreation room with exposed brick accents and wood-beamed angled ceiling and window nooks is the center of the third floor. The entertainment room has built-in storage, a stage-sill below two large windows, a bonus play area and a dormer window nook.
Two bedrooms mirror each other in design with built-in bookcases, dormer windows nooks with window seats and closets. And a fourth full bathroom has a step-in shower and single-sink vanity.
The three-parcel property has plenty of off-street parking and a concrete patio is accessible from the back door off the kitchen. The full basement walks up to the backyard and is divided into several rooms, including a utility room with the home’s mechanical systems.
DAYTON
Price: $264,900
No Open House
Directions: From Riverside, to Salem Avenue to left on Superior Avenue
Highlights: About 3,766 sq. ft., 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, 2 decorative fireplaces, galley kitchen, 2 walk-in pantries, hardwood floors, second-floor laundry, volume ceilings, loft primary bedroom suite, 2 staircases, third-floor recreation room, walk-out basement, patio, off-street parking, storage shed, 3 city parcels
For more information:
Joanne Cronin
Irongate Inc. Realtors
937-604-1226
Web site: http://www.itsgreatindayton.com
About the Author