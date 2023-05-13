Home’s historic charm reimagined

“Having spent 32 years putting a lot of love into those walls makes it bittersweet to hand it over to the next family.”

Once through the glass-panel doors from the atrium-style foyer, the first floor has an open floor plan with two spacious living areas with a shared brick fireplace. The living room has a picture-frame wood floor and side picture window. The exposed brick fireplace has a pillar wood mantel and mirror surrounding the fire pit opening, but the brick extends up through a cutout into the second level.

A formal stairwell leads from the living room to the second level and double doors open into the back half of the main level that continues the open floor plan with an adjoining family room, dining area and kitchen.

The other side of the shared brick fireplace is the focal point of the family room and has a pillar wood double mantel surround. Ceramic tiles are inlayed within the picture-frame wood flooring. Tall windows fill the room with natural light and refinished cabinetry surround a window and create a buffet and pantry off the dining area. An island divides the dining room from the kitchen and provides additional storage and counter space. There is a buffet coffee station with hanging cabinets above and two walk-in pantries. A half bath is off the landing of the back staircase.

The primary bedroom has a loft design with a wall of closets and a sitting area. A partial wall surrounds part of the bedroom and allows for the view of fireplace from the living room below. A full bathroom has a walk-in shower and single-sink vanity.

Two more bedrooms, another full bathroom and a laundry area are also on the second floor.

A recreation room with exposed brick accents and wood-beamed angled ceiling and window nooks is the center of the third floor. The entertainment room has built-in storage, a stage-sill below two large windows, a bonus play area and a dormer window nook.

Two bedrooms mirror each other in design with built-in bookcases, dormer windows nooks with window seats and closets. And a fourth full bathroom has a step-in shower and single-sink vanity.

The three-parcel property has plenty of off-street parking and a concrete patio is accessible from the back door off the kitchen. The full basement walks up to the backyard and is divided into several rooms, including a utility room with the home’s mechanical systems.

DAYTON

Price: $264,900

No Open House

Directions: From Riverside, to Salem Avenue to left on Superior Avenue

Highlights: About 3,766 sq. ft., 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, 2 decorative fireplaces, galley kitchen, 2 walk-in pantries, hardwood floors, second-floor laundry, volume ceilings, loft primary bedroom suite, 2 staircases, third-floor recreation room, walk-out basement, patio, off-street parking, storage shed, 3 city parcels

For more information:

Joanne Cronin

Irongate Inc. Realtors

937-604-1226

Web site: http://www.itsgreatindayton.com