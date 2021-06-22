Home sales prices continue to rise in Dayton area: What’s really going on

For the first five months of 2021, there were 6,204 sales reported, an eight percent increase from 2020 when 5,743 transactions occurred over the same period. In 2020, homes sales reached a record high in the Dayton area.

The average sales price year-to-date stood at $210,049 and represented a 15 percent jump over 2020′s year-to-date numbers. The median sales price also grew, from $157,000 in 2020 to $178,000 through May 2021, a 13 percent increase.

There were 1,792 new listings added in May, up three percent from last year’s 1,740, while year-to-date listings tallied 7,426, a two percent decrease from the 7,583 submitted through May of last year.

Activity across the Ohio housing marketplace was brisk in May, as sales increased 19.8 percent from the level reached during the same month a year ago, according to Ohio Realtors

Home unit sales in May 2021 reached 14,130, a 19.8 percent jump from the 11,790 sales recorded during the month last year. The average sales price across Ohio in May reached $243,641, an 18.1 percent increase from the $206,240 mark posted during the month in 2020.

“Consumers are determined to achieve their ownership dreams despite the challenges that our current marketplace presents with historically low inventory levels throughout most markets,” Task said. “We remain bullish that as our state and nation collectively work toward putting the pandemic in our rear-view mirror, we will see an uptick in homes listed for sale and bring balance to the marketplace. Both Ohio Realtors and the National Association of Realtors are working with industry partners in collaboration with local, state and federal governments to explore ways to solve the current inventory shortage.”