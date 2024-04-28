Hospital volunteer recognized for being ‘an inspiration’

Explore How a community garden is helping provide healthy foods in Dayton neighborhood

Sami has Down’s Syndrome, but her family has encouraged her to succeed despite her disability.

Sami’s mother, Melissa Haley, said she’s proud of her daughter for reaching this milestone.

“She loves it,” Melissa said.

Sami continued her volunteering at Kettering Health Greene Memorial after graduating in 2023. She went on to secure a job with Kettering Health working in the environmental services department.

She still volunteers during the week, as well, taking on tasks in outpatient therapies and cardiac rehab.

Outside of volunteering, Sami is in a two-year program at the Greene County Career Center, learning job and money skills.

Sami said she’s “very happy” to be volunteering at Kettering Health Greene Memorial, saying she loves all the different jobs she has, including folding linens and cleaning. She also enjoys making new friends and meeting new people at the hospital.

“The staff loves Sami,” said Karen Church, who works in volunteer services at Kettering Health Greene Memorial.

Sami is enthusiastic and committed, Church said, helping staff take care of smaller tasks so they can focus on patient care.

“Sami goes above and beyond,” Church said. “She wants to please everyone, and it’s an inspiration.”