How much snow in your town? Ohio sees biggest snowfall of very mild winter

Multiple locations in the Columbus area reported 6-7 inches of snow.

Winter very mild so far

Before Friday, February had forgotten it was supposed to be winter at all in the Miami Valley. In the first 15 days of the month, Dayton had more days over 50 degrees than under — the daily high temperature was never lower than 46, and the overnight low was never colder than 26, according to the National Weather Service.

For comparison, the area’s historical average highs and lows are 38/21 on Feb. 1, and 41/24 on Feb. 16.

Dayton also had zero measurable snow in the first 15 days of February. Heading into Friday, there had only been one snowfall of more than 1.5 inches all winter — Jan. 18-19, when the National Weather Service measured 2.6 inches at the airport.

Upcoming forecast

If you like the cold and snow, enjoy it while it lasts, because it won’t be here long. The National Weather Service is forecasting Saturday high temperatures around 27 degrees in the Miami Valley, with a mix of clouds and sun, followed by overnight lows around 17.

Sunday through Wednesday are all supposed to be sunny days, with the daytime highs gradually marching higher — 39 on Sunday, followed by 47, 52 and 56 the next three days.

No precipitation is in the forecast until Wednesday night.