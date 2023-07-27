How often does Dayton hit 95 or 100 degrees? Probably less than you think

The National Weather Service predicts high temperatures in Dayton of 93 degrees today and 96 degrees Friday.

If Dayton actually hits 96 (in regular temperature, not heat index), it would mark a surprising milestone — Dayton hasn’t been hotter than 95 degrees in almost 10 years — since a 96-degree day on Sept. 10, 2013.

Local National Weather Service officials confirmed this week that Dayton has hit exactly 95 degrees in air temperature a number of times in recent years (including 4 days in June-July 2022), but that’s been the peak.

The last time Dayton’s air temperature was over 100 degrees was back in June and July of 2012, according to NWS. That year, Dayton had a high temp of 102 degrees on June 28, then stayed in the 90s for a full week, hitting 98 and 99 multiple times, then went back to 102 again on July 6 and July 7, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s online weather data. At the Dayton Air Show on July 7 that year, 160 people were treated for heat-related illness, and 25 were sent to hospitals.

The only times in the past 40 years that Dayton has gone over 100 degrees for air temperature were those three days in 2012, and seven days in the baking summer of 1988 (June 25, July 7-8-9, July 15-16, and Aug. 17).

Number of days at 95 degrees or hotter in Dayton

2022 — 4 (all exactly 95)

2020 — 2 (both exactly 95)

2013 — 1

2012 — 11

2011 — 9

2007 — 3

2005 — 2

2002 — 1

All other years since 2000 had no days at 95 or hotter.

Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data