Huber Heights council approves annexation of Bethel Twp. land for Carriage Trails expansion

Davidson said his no vote was motivated by the conversations he had with residents of Bethel Twp. and Carriage Trails I, which highlighted concerns about an influx of students and the pressure this would put on Bethel Local Schools.

In a separate 6-1 vote, council approved an accompanying pre-annexation agreement between the city and Carriage Trails Co. LLC, an arrangement which would outline the expectations and responsibilities of both parties as it relates to the annexation and subsequent development of the land.

The land in question lies immediately north of the Carriage Trails subdivision in southern Miami County, just south of U.S. 40 and west of Brandt Pike (Ohio 201).

As part of the pre-annexation agreement, the developer would donate 16 to 18 acres of land in the Carriage Trails II development for construction of a new school and public park, along with 2.5 acres in the Carriage Trail I development, subject to the homeowners association, for a new fire station.

Mayor Jeff Gore confirmed the school is set to be constructed prior to the development of the new housing, and that Bethel Twp. officials get to decide the type of school that will be built.

“Our intention is to work out an agreement to build the school prior to the kids coming based on what Bethel says they need to serve their district best,” Gore said.

Council heard comments from several residents during Monday’s meeting, most of whom were staunch in their disapproval of the annexation.

Those against the move have continuously expressed frustration and worry about the potential overcrowding of Bethel schools if hundreds more homes are built on the annexed property. They have also questioned whether adequate public services would be provided to the annexed land, and disliked the loss of a rural feel many associate with Bethel Twp.

President of the Bethel Twp. Trustees Julie Reese asked that council consider passing an agreement between the city and township to establish certain terms and conditions on remaining township land, including a potential moratorium on future annexation to Huber Heights.

City Law Director Chris Conard said he would work with the township’s legal counsel to hash out the details of this agreement, which will be voted on by council at a later date.