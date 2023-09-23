Huber Heights council to consider Wawa store amid rush of gas station proposals

HUBER HEIGHTS — Specialty convenience store and gas station Wawa is hoping to open its first Huber Heights store, and city council is set to consider project plans Tuesday.

Planning commission in July unanimously voted to recommend approval of a rezoning request and basic development plan to construct a Wawa convenience store at the northwest corner of Old Troy Pike and Chambersburg Road.

The proposed 5,915-square-foot store would sit on 5.41 acres of land, approximately half of which is currently developed as a single-family home in a densely wooded and landscaped lot, with the other half being wooded and undeveloped, documents show.

Plans include installation of a gas station and convenience store with eight pumps and 53 parking spaces.

The business would be an addition to an already commercially developed intersection, with a Walgreens on the southwest corner, KeyBank on the northeast corner, and Speedway at the southeast corner.

Results of a traffic study included in planning documents estimate there would be 541 weekday morning peak-hour trips and 467 weekday evening peak-hour trips.

Though no detailed timeline is available, planning commission documents state the company would begin construction shortly after all plans are approved.

City planner Aaron Sorrell has said previously that a rezoning process typically takes about four months from start to finish.

Pennsylvania-based company Wawa, a gas station chain that touts custom-made sandwiches and specialty drinks, announced in December 2022 plans to expand to Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. The company has about 1,000 stores located in mid-Atlantic states and Florida.

The Wawa plans are one of several proposals for new convenience store/gas stations in Huber Heights in recent months, as two new Sheetz locations have been proposed for busy areas of Huber Heights, one on Old Troy Pike at Taylorsville Road and the other on Brandt Pike at Executive Boulevard.

Additionally, construction of a 74,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s has been proposed for a 52-acre site in east Huber Heights, near the I-70/Ohio 235 interchange.