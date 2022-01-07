Huber Heights elementary school will be remote for next week

The district has 121 students and staff who have reported testing positive for COVID-19, Basora said, and the level of COVID-19 cases is at an all-time high.

As such, the Huber Heights City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss the district’s response to COVID-19. The meeting will begin at 7 pm, with an annual organizational meeting happening first and the special meeting directly to follow.

Huber Heights included the following notes to parents: