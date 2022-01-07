Huber Heights elementary school will be remote for next week

HUBER HEIGHTS - Valley Forge Elementary School in Huber Heights announced Friday that students will begin learning remote beginning on Monday. It is anticipated to end on Friday, Jan. 14.
Huber Heights Superintendent Mario Basora said the option was a “last resort” in a letter to parents Friday.
“At this time, the number of staff out with illness combined with a nationwide shortage of qualified substitutes has made maintaining a safe and quality in-person learning environment unfeasible at Valley Forge Elementary,” Basora said.
COVID-19 cases have exploded in the area, across the state and around the U.S., causing many school districts to adjust plans for classes on the fly.
Students are expected to return on Tuesday, Jan. 18, as Monday, Jan. 17, is Martin Luther King Day, Basora said.
The district has 121 students and staff who have reported testing positive for COVID-19, Basora said, and the level of COVID-19 cases is at an all-time high.
As such, the Huber Heights City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss the district’s response to COVID-19. The meeting will begin at 7 pm, with an annual organizational meeting happening first and the special meeting directly to follow.
Huber Heights included the following notes to parents:
- Special Services: Students served by specialized classrooms (MD/ED) will also learn remotely during this time period.
- Nutrition Services: Breakfast and lunch will be available for to-go pick-up Monday through Friday. All students are eligible to come and get a free breakfast and lunch from 7 to 9 am at the building’s main entrance.
- Schedule and Assignments: Students will learn synchronously (with the in-person Valley Forge schedule) using their school-issued Chromebook. Parents and students should watch the student’s email, Google Classroom and Seesaw closely for further information from teachers regarding Google Meets, online assignments and more. Parents and students can also email teachers directly with questions.
- Technology Services: If your student needs technical support, please contact Debbie Shellhaas by email at debbie.shellhaas@myhhcs.org or technology@myhhcs.org. Resources for using district-issued devices and Google Classroom can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/hhcstech
