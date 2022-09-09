BreakingNews
Huber Heights man dies after crash into tree, house
Huber Heights man dies after crash into tree, house

Speed is a factor in a deadly crash Thursday night in which a driver struck a tree and house in Huber Heights, police said.

Police and medics responded at 10:55 p.m. to a single-car crash in the 4800 block of Taylorsville Road, just west of Wildcat Road.

The driver Luther Lee Ward III, 30, of Huber Heights, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Huber Heights Police Division.

Ward was headed west in a Ford Fusion on Taylorsville Road at high speed when he went off the right side of the road and through the front yards of several residences before striking a tree head-on. The car spun and hit the front of a house, the release stated.

The crash is under investigation by the department’s crash reconstruction team.

