Huber Heights man killed in motorcycle crash in Warren County

A Huber Heights man was pronounced dead following a crash where he was thrown from a motorcycle Sunday afternoon in Warren County.
Around 3:32 p.m., the man was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson Softail motorcycle on state Route 73 near U.S. 42 in Wayne Twp.
He was traveling west when the motorcycle went off the right side of the road and hit a culvert, causing the bike to overturn, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash also caused him to be thrown from the motorcycle. He reportedly was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Crews pronounced him dead at the scene. He was identified as 61-year-old Anthony Kinney, according to OSHP.
Wayne Twp. Fire and EMS, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Clearcreek Twp. EMS and Waynesville police assisted troopers at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
About the Author