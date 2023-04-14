Police: Huber Heights officer shoots man who shows gun after Miller Lane disturbance

A Huber Heights police officer shot and wounded a man Thursday night in Butler Twp.
Butler Twp. police responded around 10:15 p.m. to a domestic violence report involving shots fired in the 7400 block of Miller Lane, and requested assistance from the Huber Heights Police Division, according to a joint statement from police in Butler Twp. and Huber Heights.
Police found the man in the driveway of O’Charley’s Restaurant and Bar at 7030 Miller Lane.
“As crews approached the suspect a weapon was displayed and one of the responding Huber Heights officers discharged his service weapon striking the suspect,” the statement read. “Crews immediately secured the scene and began rendering first aid to the suspect until medic crews arrived on scene. A handgun was recovered from the scene of the shooting.”
The suspect was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he is reported in stable condition.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to handle the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, in cooperation with Butler Twp. and Huber Heights police departments, according to the statement.
The names of the man who was shot and the officer who fired his weapon were not released. It also is not clear what charges the man faces.
More information, including body-worn camera footage, is expected to be released next week.
