Huber Heights, police union reach contract agreement

After eight months of operating under an expired contract, the city and the union representing Huber Heights police officers have settled on a new three-year contract.

The drawn-out process to reach an agreement on several contract stipulations included multiple negotiation sessions, as well as fact-finder and conciliation hearings.

After the union and city initially failed to come to agreement, a fact-finder’s report was completed June 6. The union accepted the fact finding recommendations, but the city rejected the report, with officials citing inadequate time to review and consider the documents.

The matter was ultimately settled in conciliation on Aug. 23, with the union ratifying the contract soon after and the city set to do so during Monday’s regular council meeting.

Areas of continued disagreement between the bargaining units and city included hours of work and overtime, compensation, holidays, and uniforms/personal items.

On the issue of compensation, the FOP proposed a “market adjustment” of $3.75 per hour on each step of the wage scale, retroactive to the beginning of January 2023, as well as a 2.75% wage increase, effective beginning in January 2024.

The city countered with a proposal for a 2.75% wage increase, effective beginning in January of this year, along with a 2.75% increase annually through 2025.

Both parties had ultimately agreed to a 2.75% wage increase in each of the three succeeding years of the contract, but disagreed on the wage/market adjustment, according to the conciliator’s report.

The conciliator settled on a $1 per hour wage/market increase beginning retroactively on the first pay period after July 1, 2023, and a 2.75% increase effective at the beginning of the first pay period after Jan. 1, 2024, and again after Jan. 1, 2025.

Fraternal Order of Police representative Rick Paquette said both parties got less than what they asked for.

“The bargaining unit wanted more in wages but we received less than what we wanted, (and) the city wanted less than (what was awarded) but paid more,” he said.

Paquette noted the conciliator’s findings were similar to the fact finder’s report.

“Although we accepted the fact finder’s report, we were disappointed,” he said, noting that the FOP had also asked for more overtime compensation and the ability to accrue more time off for overtime worked, which Paquette said was denied.

Both parties agreed to a provision that would reimburse employees for personal items lost or damaged during work-related activities, the conciliator’s report says.

The city currently replaces uniforms damaged in the line of duty and provides an annual allowance for footgear, duty bag, and other items.

The conciliator agreed with the fact finder in awarding a maximum reimbursement of $500 for items, including personal belongings, damaged during work-related activity.

Documents state both parties also agreed to adding the Juneteenth holiday to the schedule, and to increase the one-half day Christmas Eve holiday to one full day.

Paquette noted that he believes the FOP would have received more of its requests related to compensation had the city passed its public safety levy renewal earlier this year.

Huber Heights voters in May turned down the renewal of a 10-year, 0.25% earned income tax — a tax levy that has funded fire, police, and emergency medical services since its initial passage in 2014. But that tax does not expire until the end of 2024, and the city will likely place the renewal request on the ballot again this November.

The 0.25% part of the city income tax is one of two public safety levies in place. The other is set to expire a year later in 2025.

“Recruitment and retainment of police officers is getting harder and harder, (and) wage is still the main draw of good, qualified applicants or lateral transfers,” Paquette said. “Second to wages is quality of work/life balance and off time.”

Interim City Manager Bryan Chodkowski previously acknowledged the levy as a factor in its negotiations for a new contract.

“What happens if these tax measure (renewals) fail?” he said in June, noting that this could potentially lead to layoffs and an inability to maintain adequate service levels if a new contract guaranteed wages that the city subsequently couldn’t afford to pay.

“The safety levy failed by less than 1%,” Paquette said. “It should have been publicized, explained, and championed more — many services and staffing depend on it.”