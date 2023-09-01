Huber Heights school board member resigns

The Huber Heights City Schools Board of Education is looking for a new board member to fill a vacancy left by Robert Mullins, who resigned from his position last week.

The district is accepting applications until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7. At a special board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 7, board members will review the applicants.

Candidate interviews will be held during a special board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12, beginning at 6 p.m., and appointment of a new member is set to take place during the board’s regular meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Those who wish to apply for the board vacancy can send a letter of interest and current resume to Treasurer Penny Rucker, by mail to Huber Heights City Schools, at 5954 Longford Road, or by email to Penny.Rucker@myhhcs.org.

Mullins began his first term with the board in January 2019, the district said in a statement on its website. He served as board president for one year in 2022.

In a resignation letter submitted to the board on Aug. 24, Mullins said the reason for his departure is that he recently moved out of the Huber Heights City School District. Board policy states members must reside within the district while they serve.

The individual selected to fill the vacated seat will complete the remainder of Mullins’ term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2023, after which time they must be elected to a new term.