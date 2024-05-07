Huber Heights tests outdoor warning sirens this afternoon

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Huber Heights will conduct an outdoor warning siren test at 315 p.m. today after identifying a maintenance issue.

The test may last up to two minutes, the Huber Heights Fire Division announced in a social media post.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

