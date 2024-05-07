Huber Heights tests outdoor warning sirens this afternoon

Huber Heights will conduct an outdoor warning siren test at 315 p.m. today after identifying a maintenance issue.
The test may last up to two minutes, the Huber Heights Fire Division announced in a social media post.
