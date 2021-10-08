Human remains found in area of I-70, state Route 72 in Clark County

An anonymous tip led to the discovery Friday morning of human remains, which are under joint investigation by Springfield police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
A call made around 11:30 a.m. to the Springfield Police Division reported possible remains in the area of Interstate 70 and state Route 72, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Police officers, deputies and detectives from both agencies responded, and found the remains, which preliminarily have been confirmed as human by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, the release stated.
The remains were taken to the Miami Valley Crime Lab.
There is no identifying information available, nor a cause, time, nor manner of death.
