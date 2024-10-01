Breaking: Pete Rose, Cincinnati Reds legend and all-time hit king, dies at 83

Humane society calls for emergency fosters to help hurricane-affected shelters

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is asking for volunteers to help as emergency foster homes to help animal shelters hit by Hurricane Helene.

In a release, the humane society said that it is working with national animal welfare groups to transport animals from the areas hit hardest by the storm.

However, with the humane society’s own shelter full, the number of animals they can take depends entirely on the number of emergency foster homes available.

HSGD President and CEO Brian Weltge said, “Hurricane Helene has caused immense suffering for countless communities. Animals are particularly vulnerable in these disasters, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help the people and animals in these communities as they deal with the aftermath of this hurricane.”

If you would like to help, the humane society said that you can become an emergency foster parent, and apply on the humane society’s website.

The organization added that time is of the essence. “The sooner we can get them into loving foster homes, the better it is for their overall health and well-being,” the release said.

