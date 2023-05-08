I-70 East crash marks 28th ODOT crew hit this year

A crash on Interstate 70 East near the Montgomery-Preble County line Monday morning marked the 28th crash involving an Ohio Department of Transportation crew this year, according to the state.
The two-vehicle crash was reported around 9:57 a.m. near mile post 17 in Harrison Twp. in Preble County.
An ODOT pickup truck was heading east on the highway’s right shoulder with its yellow emergency lights activated at the time of the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The workers were removing debris from the berm.
A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was also traveling east and went off the right side of I-70, hitting the ODOT truck. The Chevrolet continued off the right side of the interstate and hit a ditch before overturning and hitting a fence, according to OSHP.
The driver of the Chevrolet and ODOT truck were evaluated for injuries at the scene, but were not transported. A passenger in the ODOT truck was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation by OSHP.
