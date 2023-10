Construction on Interstate 75 south of Dayton continues, but starting Sunday drivers will see the traffic pattern in both directions shift to the right.

Crews will be removing the concrete barrier south of Dryden Road through Saturday, Oct. 21. This new traffic pattern will maintain three lanes of traffic in each direction.

Reconstruction of I-75 between Ohio 725 and U.S. 35 began earlier this year and will continue through the summer of 2025.