I-75 exit in Warren County to close for back-to-back weekends

The Warren County Transportation Improvement District project at the Interstate 75/Ohio 73 interchange will require the closure of the southbound I-75 ramp to Ohio 73 over two consecutive weekends — from 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 to 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11; and from 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 to 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

The detour will be south on I-75 to the Ohio 123 exit then back north on I-75 to the Ohio 73 exit, according to project officials.

The I-75/Ohio 73 interchange located in the city of Springboro and the city of Franklin is getting a makeover, thanks to an Ohio Department of Transportation Safety Grant and a partnership between ODOT, the Transportation Improvement District and the two cities.

The Interchange Safety and Aesthetics Project will be completed in three phases, with the first phase underway — tree and shrub plantings outside of the work area for the safety project.

The safety portion of the project will start later with the addition of turn lanes off the northbound exit ramp on Ohio 73 under the I-75 overpass as well as an additional turn lane on the I-75 northbound off ramp. After the safety improvements are complete, the remainder of the aesthetic improvements will be completed, including gateway enhancements. ODOT funded 100% of the safety portion of the project for about $2 million. WCTID is managing the project.

Franklin to seek funds for Beal Road resurfacing

Franklin City Council on Monday approved submitting an application for Ohio Public Works Commission funds via the state capital improvement and/or local transportation improvement programs, to resurface Beal Road for the 2024 program year.

City Engineer Barry Conway said the OPWC’s Issue II process operates on a one-year cycle and that projects submitted this year are being considered for funding next year.

He said final applications are due for any project requesting funding in program year 2024.

Conway recommended submitting the Beal Road resurfacing project for funding. He said the project would include Beal Road to be milled and resurfaced from just east of the Beal Road Bridge to the eastern corporation limit. Thermoplastic centerline and edge lines would be included in the project, he said.

He said the project would cost an estimated total of $510,000, with 51% or $260,000 in local share/city funds; and 49% or $250,000 in OPWC funds.