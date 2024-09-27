I-75 rest stops in Miami County to close for demolition, replacement

The new facilities are expected to open in fall of 2025.

The new lodge-style building will feature larger restrooms with adult changing tables, a lobby area with vending and regional tourism information, and an attached and covered outdoor picnic area. Included in the new design are landscape upgrades with Ohio native plants, dog trails, Ohio music, rocking chairs and a Storybook Trial outside, according to ODOT.

The Preble County Welcome Center is the model for Ohio’s future rest area projects.

Gov. Mike DeWine in the spring of 2023 announced a plan to update 33 rest areas in 17 locations with all new buildings plus additional parking where possible. Ohio has 85 rest areas along major highways, not including those maintained by the Ohio Turnpike Commission.

“Our rest stops give travelers, truck drivers and families a safe place to rest, which can increase focus and safety when they get back on the road,” DeWine said. “While they’re stretching their legs, we want to share Ohio’s amazing story, and tell them about our innovative Ohioans, beautiful natural resources and exciting attractions. We want them to know Ohio is full of great opportunity!”

The nearest rest areas to the two in Miami County on I-75 will be those just north of the city of Wapakoneta.