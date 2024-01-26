I-75 South closed near Stanley Avenue for pothole repairs

“The primary cause of potholes is the freeze-thaw cycle,” ODOT’s Dayton post shared on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday. “We will be filling potholes on state and U.S. routes outside municipalities and all interstates.”

When temperatures are above freezing snow and ice melt or rain can get into the pavement and ground below. Once temperatures drop, the moisture freezes and expands. Then, when temperatures are back above freezing the ice melts and leaves behind a void that creates a pothole, ODOT explained.

Anyone with concerns, including about highways and potholes, can report them at ODOT’s website.