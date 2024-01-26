I-75 South closed near Stanley Avenue for pothole repairs

Local News
By
18 minutes ago
X

Interstate 75 South was closed Friday morning in Dayton due to potholes on the highway.

I-75 South is closed at Stanley Avenue. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported Ohio Department of Transportation crews were responding to fix potholes.

“The primary cause of potholes is the freeze-thaw cycle,” ODOT’s Dayton post shared on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday. “We will be filling potholes on state and U.S. routes outside municipalities and all interstates.”

When temperatures are above freezing snow and ice melt or rain can get into the pavement and ground below. Once temperatures drop, the moisture freezes and expands. Then, when temperatures are back above freezing the ice melts and leaves behind a void that creates a pothole, ODOT explained.

Anyone with concerns, including about highways and potholes, can report them at ODOT’s website.

In Other News
1
41 events to keep you busy in Dayton this February
2
Former Skyway plaza across from Wright-Patterson a priority for...
3
Centerville’s Hannah’s Treasure Chest out of space; buys larger...
4
The mayor and the movie star: Meet beloved Dayton neighbors Virginia...
5
Local dentist recognized for helping uninsured, underinsured get dental...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top