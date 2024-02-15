I-75 South ramp to U.S. 35 closed due to rollover semi crash in Dayton

The Interstate 75 South ramp to U.S. 35 East is closed in Dayton Thursday morning after a semi rolled over during a crash.
Around 9:26 a.m. the semi truck hit the wall and rolled onto its side, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
At least one injury has been reported, but no other details were available.
The crash closed the I-75 South ramp to U.S. 35 East. Motorists are asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY: The ramp I-75 South to US-35 East CLOSED due to a crash. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/ru8JwWYBwl— ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) February 15, 2024
