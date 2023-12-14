1.75 million SteamFast travel steam irons under recall for burn, shock hazard

About 1.75 million SteamFast Home & Away Travel Steam irons are under recall because the cord can become damaged near the cord bushing, which poses burn, fire and shock hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.
There have been 74 reports of damaged power cords, including two reports of minor shocks and 18 reports of the cord smoking, sparking, catching fire or overheating.
The recall affects all SteamFast brand Home & Away Travel Steam Irons with model numbers SF-717, SF-720 and SF-727 and Brookstone Steam Bug Travel Steam Iron model 606335. The model numbers are printed on the back of the irons.
Also, about 275,000 SteamFast Home & Away Travel Steam Irons manufactured before March 2017 were previously recalled in April, according to the commission.
The irons sold for between $13 and $30 at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Vornado.com, Steamfast.com and other websites from January 2009 through September.
To receive a refund or free replacement iron, register your product www.steamfast.com/recalls/travelirons or call 866-827-3362.
