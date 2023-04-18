In DC, coalition salutes retired three-star general with Hobson award

Thompson’s last assignment at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was as commander of the Air Force’s Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), and he served more than a dozen years at the base over the course of his career, the coalition noted.

He was the commander of the 303rd Aeronautical Systems Wing, and program executive officer (PEO) for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Aeronautical Systems Center at the Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC), also at Wright Patt. He served as the PEO for Tankers and KC-46 Program director at AFLCMC, and other roles at both AFMC and AFLCMC.

When Thompson retired after his final post as commander of the Space and Missile Systems Center in Los Angeles, he came back to Ohio.

Said the coalition: “Thompson brings nearly four decades of experience and insight to the DDC, JobsOhio, and the work the organizations do to preserve, protect and grow the Dayton and Ohio federal installations.”

About 180 regional leaders joined the coalition at its 40th Fly-In, an opportunity to interact with leaders and lawmakers in Washington about lobbying priorities and regional needs.

“2023 marks another record-breaking year for the number of community leaders attending the Fly-In,” Hoagland said. “We take great pride in how business, government, academia and the non-profit sector come together to support our region and ‘speak with one voice.’”

The Dayton region’s federal military-related installations represent economic activity of more than $19 billion each year, according to the coalition.