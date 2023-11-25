Injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash in Montgomery County

A two-vehicle crash with injuries was reported in Jefferson Twp. Saturday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of crash with injuries around 12:06 a.m. along the 4100 block of Germantown Pike, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

It is unknown what led up to the crash.

Dispatch confirmed injuries, however, it’s unknown how many people are involved, the extent of their injuries and if they were transported to a local hospital.

Moderate damage took place, dispatch said.

This crash is under investigation.