International students at Sinclair Community College volunteer at Foodbank

Fifteen international students at Sinclair Community College recently volunteered at The Foodbank in celebration of Exchange Day on Monday.

The day is a nationwide celebration of the power of international exchanges. The 15 students are part of the U.S. Department of State’s Community College Initiative Program.

Participation in this event, either in person or virtually, helps spread the word about the breadth and impact of international exchange programs in the United States.

Sinclair’s 2023-24 CCI participants join dozens of other participants from underserved and underrepresented global communities who are gaining skills and experience at community colleges across the U.S. to prepare them to enter the workforce.

This year’s CCI participants studying at Sinclair Community College are from Brazil, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Ghana, India, Indonesia, and South Africa. STAFF REPORT

REGION

Quilt of Valor nominations now being accepted

Area resident are encouraged to nominate U.S. military veterans or those actively serving in any U.S. military branch to receive a Quilt of Valor, made locally by volunteers.

The QOV Library Piecemakers will accept nominations through August 10 for the awarding ceremony in November. To obtain a nomination form, email charvey3@woh.rr.com or text 937-672-3695 with contact information. There is no charge to nominate or award the quilts. All materials and labor are donated to show appreciation and thanks for the recipients’ service. If requests exceed the number of quilts made in 2023, nominations will be held to 2024. STAFF REPORT

REGION

Library series focuses on retirement

Wright-Patt Credit Union will present during the final session of the Dayton Metro Library’s (DML) Summer Financial Learning Series from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 in the Community Room of the Kettering-Moraine Branch Library, 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering.

In this session, people can learn how to plan for and protect their retirement whil covering topics from insurances, IRA’s and estate planning.

To register, go to www.daytonmetrolibrary.org. STAFF REPORT

KETTERING

Good Neighbors Program looking for submissions

Do you have a neighbor who volunteers when no one else will, lends a helping hand without being asked, whose efforts both large and small make your neighborhood and Kettering a better place to live?

Please take time to nominate them for the Good Neighbor Award. Individuals who make our neighborhoods and our community such a special place to live often go about their good deeds without any special recognition.

The Kettering Board of Community Relations would like to recognize the Good Neighbors among us by presenting an award to thank members of the community who promote cooperation and goodwill throughout their neighborhood.

Winners will receive a special recognition by the Mayor during a City Council meeting. All eligible nominees will be invited to an annual recognition celebration.

Nominations will be accepted at www.ketteringoh.org through Aug. 15. Nominations are accepted in two categories: Adult (age 18 or over) and Youth (under age 18). All nominees must live in the city of Kettering. The activity for which the individual is nominated may not be part of paid employment or a required school activity. STAFF REPORT

VANDALIA

Cassel Hills Swimming Pool changing hours of operation

When Vandalia-Butler school kids return to class on Thursday, Aug. 17, Cassel Hills Swimming Pool, 1061 Taylorsview Drive, will adjust its hours of operation.

The pool will revert to weekend hours only for the rest of the season, with the last day of the swim season being Monday, Sept. 4.

The final two hours of the pool season will be the Soggy Doggy Dip, an event where dogs owners can bring their pooch to the pool for some swimming fun. STAFF REPORT