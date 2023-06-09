Issue 1 campaign update: ‘No’ leader prepares local delegations, ‘Yes’ campaign broadens coalition

Explore Dayton league of women voters hosting forum on state Issue 1

Since the August election was set back in May, the campaigns for and against Issue 1 have worked to build their coalitions, raise funds and set their gameplans. Both campaigns have told Dayton Daily News that they hope to engage voters using community outreach, door knocking and paid media campaigns.

Protect Our Constitution, the “Yes” campaign co-chaired by Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, recently held a closed-door meeting with lobbyists disclosing some campaign directives, reportedly instructing lobbyists to avoid framing Issue 1 as an abortion issue, Cleveland.com reported. With a $6 million budget, the campaign expects to have a financial advantage over the “No” campaign.

Protect Our Constitution spokesperson Spencer Gross told the Dayton Daily News that voters can expect more activity from its side soon.

“Protect Our Constitution continues to expand our broad coalition of Ohioans who understand the importance of safeguarding our state’s founding document from outside special interest groups. As we further our outreach, you can expect to see more endorsement announcements coming soon,” Gross said.

Miller said the League and the rest of the coalition aligned with the “No” campaign called One Person One Vote will use phone calls, texts, postcards, yard signs and paid media to engage and inform voters in all 88 counties. She said she wasn’t particularly worried about the campaign’s reported financial disadvantage.

“We have the people, and at the end of the day,” Miller said, “I think that’s really our strategy, to show that we are the people of Ohio and that we are adamantly opposed to this issue in August because these are our rights, these are our freedoms.”

Both campaigns have declined to comment on their financing. Both are required to file their first campaign finance reports by July 27.