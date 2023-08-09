Issue 1, what they said: Legislators, Biden, teachers, abortion foes weigh in

Here’s a look at some key comments about Ohio voters’ rejection Tuesday of Issue 1, which would have made it harder for Ohio citizens to change their Constitution. Comments from the winning “Vote no” perspective are at the top, followed by comments from “Vote yes” supporters.

FROM TEACHERS

Ohio Federation of Teachers President Melissa Cropper: “Ohio voters from across the political spectrum sent a loud and clear message today that we believe in majority rule, we believe in ‘one person one vote,’ and we believe that these shared values are more important than what political party you’re in, what you look like, or where you live.

We also know that the issues that matter to Ohioans – like worker’s rights, affordable healthcare, and quality public education – are too important to leave to the gerrymandered legislature in the statehouse. When you have a legislative majority that is more interested in fighting divisive culture wars than in solving the problems Ohio families face, it’s essential for voters to protect every tool we have that allows us to contribute our voices and ideas toward building a better Ohio.”

FROM DEMOCRATIC STATE LEGISLATORS

State Sen. Paula Hicks-Hudson (D-Toledo): “Issue 1 failed to limit our ability to take part in our government. The people know that when we participate we keep our democracy. Today, Ohio voters said loud and clear that we will not tolerate power grabs from politicians and special interest groups who are afraid of the people.”

State Sen. Vernon Sykes (D-Akron): “This democratic victory means that Ohioans can continue to pursue reforms that the majority of voters support, such as ending gerrymandering by creating a bipartisan independent citizens’ redistricting commission, protecting reproductive rights, increasing the minimum wage, enacting common-sense gun reform, and fully legalizing marijuana,” said

FROM U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

“Today, Ohio voters rejected an effort by Republican lawmakers and special interests to change the state’s constitutional amendment process. This measure was a blatant attempt to weaken voters’ voices and further erode the freedom of women to make their own health care decisions. Ohioans spoke loud and clear, and tonight democracy won.

FROM A LEFT-LEANING POLITICAL NONPROFIT

Hannah Halbert, executive director of Policy Matters Ohio: “Ohio voters showed up to defeat Issue 1, reaffirming the people’s right to check legislative power and advance policies that make Ohio better for all of us, not just the wealthy few. Ohio voters have used this power to defeat extremist anti-worker legislation, protect worker compensation programs, raise the state minimum wage and index it to inflation. By rejecting Issue 1, Ohioans have preserved the principle of majority rule for November’s general election, when the right to have an abortion will be on the ballot.

FROM SUSAN B. ANTHONY PRO-LIFE AMERICA

“A broad coalition of passionate pro-life Ohioans came together to fight parental rights opponents and try to take victory from the jaws of defeat. But the silence of the establishment and business community in Ohio left a vacuum too large to overcome. … So long as the Republicans and their supporters take the ostrich strategy and bury their heads in the sand, they will lose again and again.”

FROM OHIO’S CHIEF ELECTION OVERSIGHT OFFICIAL

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose: “I’m grateful that nearly 1.3 million Ohioans stood with us in this fight, but this is only one battle in a long war. Unfortunately, we were dramatically outspent by dark money billionaires from California to New York, and the giant ‘for sale’ sign still hangs on Ohio’s constitution. Ohioans will see the devastating impact of this vote soon enough. The radical activists that opposed Issue 1 are already planning amendments to shut parents out of a child’s life-altering medical procedure, force job killing wage mandates on small businesses, prevent law abiding citizens from protecting their families and remove critical protections for our first responders. I’ve said for months now that there’s an assault coming on our constitution, and that hasn’t changed. I’m just getting started in the fight to protect Ohio’s values.”

FROM OHIO’S SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill: “The people of Ohio have spoken. It is now time to turn our attention to November. As a 100% pro-life conservative, we must defeat Issue 1 on November 7 to stop abortion from being a part of our state’s constitution.”

FROM AN ANTI-ABORTION LEADER

Mark Harrington, President, Created Equal: “Defeating the abortion amendment in November will establish an anti-abortion beachhead in Ohio from which we can defeat similar pro-abortion measures in other states in 2024. Because as Ohio goes so goes the nation. The stakes couldn’t be any higher.” Created Equal said it will campaign for the November abortion vote via TV ads, “airborne billboards,” campus outreach and “overpass outreach” via banners over major highways.