Jackknifed semi closes I-75 South in Dayton

Interstate 75 South is closed in Dayton near state Route 4 after a crash resulted in a jackknifed semi truck Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported at 7:17 a.m. after the semi crashed into the concrete barrier, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Dayton police said the southbound lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time and asked motorists to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.
I-75 Southbound is closed at Route 4 due a jackknifed semi. I-75 Southbound will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time. Please use an alternate route. We will provide an update when the interstate is reopened. pic.twitter.com/wTkBphDIOC— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) April 2, 2024
In Other News
1
What time is the Total Solar Eclipse in Dayton and surrounding areas?
2
Former Ohio sheriff’s deputy sentenced to over 8 years after excessive...
3
Officials: 4 killed in crash near Dayton airport after vehicle flees...
4
NEW DETAILS: GE’s split into three publicly traded companies is...
5
Cornhole tournament to benefit Springboro community support group
About the Author