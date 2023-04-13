BreakingNews
Jamestown man killed in West Carrollton crash ID’d

A person who died following a crash in West Carrollton Tuesday has been identified as a Jamestown man.

Mark Campbell, 44, was pronounced dead at the intersection of South Dixie Drive and Dryden Road, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Campbell’s cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, a two-vehicle crash was reported involving a car and pickup truck.

A car was stopped at the traffic signal and preparing to turn northbound onto Dryden Road when the truck hit it, said West Carrollton police Deputy Chief David Wessling.

When officers arrived, they found two people with injuries. It was later determined Campbell suffered fatal injuries.

The deputy chief described the pickup truck driver’s injuries as “major” on Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation by West Carrollton police.

“Speed could be a factor,” Wessling said Tuesday. “That is going to come later with the investigation.”

