Jersey Mike’s Subs to open in Englewood

The 1,720-square-foot building was formerly occupied by Ulbrich’s Hometown Bakery, which closed in October.

Tolliver manages several Jersey Mike’s locations in the area, most recently opening shops at 7630 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights last summer and at 2831 Wilmington Pike in Kettering in 2022.

Documents show Tolliver plans to renovate the South Main Street space with the help of KBA Inc. Architects. Upgrades will be made to the HVAC and electrical systems, among other areas, including inside renovations.

Jersey Mike’s Subs originated in the Jersey Shore in 1956. Since then, the sandwich shop has expanded to over 1,700 locations, including nearly a dozen in the Dayton region.

An estimated opening date for the new Englewood restaurant has not yet been announced.