Job fair for Homefull project offers chance for local residents to learn a trade

Homefull, a Dayton nonprofit that helps vulnerable citizens by addressing housing, food and employment issues, will host a construction job fair on Tuesday, March 14, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the West Branch of the Dayton Metro Library (300 Abbey Ave.).
Homefull is preparing for the ceremonial groundbreaking of its Homefull Grocery and Marketplace in late March, so the group is working with the project’s general contractor and several sub-contractors to host a job fair for needed trades.
The new 48,000 square-foot, two-story facility located on South Gettysburg Avenue aims to make food, health care and community space more easily accessible to West Dayton area residents.
Project contractors are seeking candidates from the Dayton community to support construction of the facility and will be on-site during the job fair to interview applicants.
Although attendees can have experience in plumbing, electrical, concrete, masonry, roofing, general labor or more, contractors are also looking for those willing to learn a trade. No experience is required to apply or attend the job fair. Free, specialized training will be available.
“We are pleased to create jobs with prevailing wage, and to provide valuable training opportunities to residents of Dayton,” said Tina Patterson, CEO of Homefull. “This project will provide 380 temporary construction jobs that can also lead to full-time employment.
“The aim is to help applicants learn a trade and turn these valuable skills into long-term career opportunities,” Patterson said. “This can transform lives. All are welcome to attend this event.”
For more details on the job fair, visit homefull.org or email info@homefull.org.