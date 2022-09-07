Joint SWAT training to include explosives, loud noises tomorrow in Dayton

Joint SWAT training with the Dayton Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will take place tomorrow in Dayton.
The training will include controlled explosives, which may produce loud noises, according to the City of Dayton. The training will take place at 465 W. Grand Ave.
There will also be increased police presence in the area due to the training.
Training personnel will take precautions to ensure the safety of participants and people near the training site, according to a press release.
