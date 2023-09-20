Jury finds man guilty of groping teen in Greene County

A man accused of groping a teenage girl was found guilty in Greene County on Tuesday.

A jury found Anthony D. Sellers, 38, of Huber Heights, guilty of two counts of gross sexual imposition, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. His sentencing will be scheduled following a pre-sentence investigation.

In February, a teenage girl reportedly handed a note to her family claiming Sellers had been sexually abusing her. She was interviewed by staff at CareHouse and an investigation revealed she had been abused for years at residences in Greene and Montgomery counties, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Sellers was indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition on Feb. 24, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

“It took courage for this child to come forward and tell the truth about what Anthony Sellers did to her,” said Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes. “The jury rewarded that courage, recognized that truth and found Anthony Sellers guilty.”

Sellers’ attorney declined to issue a statement regarding the verdict.