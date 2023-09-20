BreakingNews
COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: How safe is our region’s water?

Jury finds man guilty of groping teen in Greene County

Crime & Law
By
37 minutes ago
X

A man accused of groping a teenage girl was found guilty in Greene County on Tuesday.

A jury found Anthony D. Sellers, 38, of Huber Heights, guilty of two counts of gross sexual imposition, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. His sentencing will be scheduled following a pre-sentence investigation.

In February, a teenage girl reportedly handed a note to her family claiming Sellers had been sexually abusing her. She was interviewed by staff at CareHouse and an investigation revealed she had been abused for years at residences in Greene and Montgomery counties, according to the prosecutor’s office.

ExploreMan who rigged stepfather’s house to blow up gets life in prison for murder

Sellers was indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition on Feb. 24, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

“It took courage for this child to come forward and tell the truth about what Anthony Sellers did to her,” said Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes. “The jury rewarded that courage, recognized that truth and found Anthony Sellers guilty.”

Sellers’ attorney declined to issue a statement regarding the verdict.

In Other News
1
2 shot in downtown Dayton
2
Eaton woman accused of breaking 4-week-old son’s leg, toe
3
New state law enforcement hub focuses on guns used in violent crimes
4
Dayton man indicted, accused of pistol-whipping clerk in robbery
5
Moraine man accused of stealing pickup from BP gas station, showing gun...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top