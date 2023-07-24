JUST IN: AES Ohio CEO is leaving company; CFO takes over

Kristina Lund, AES Ohio chief executive, is leaving the company effective at the end of the month, a spokeswoman for the Dayton electric utility said Monday morning.

Chief Financial Officer Ahmed Pasha will assume that role as on acting basis, overseeing both AES Ohio and AES Indiana, the spokeswoman said.

“This is an amicable transition,” said the spokeswoman, Mary Ann Kabel. “We do wish her well.”

Before becoming CEO, Kristina served as AES’ chief product officer of carbon-free energy with responsibility for the development of renewable energy products.

Kristina also served in two regional chief financial officer positions for AES’ Eurasia and Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean businesses. In total, Kristina drove financial performance and strategic execution for AES businesses in 13 countries, representing more than $10 billion in assets, according to her company bio.

In all, Lund was with AES for 17 years.

“Under Kristina’s leadership, both AES Indiana and AES Ohio have made significant strides in delivering an inclusive energy transition,” the company said in an email to this news outlet. “The utilities team has a proven track record of delivering great service and results for our customers.”

Kristina graduated from Wellesley College with a bachelor’s degree in economics and earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. She and her family live in the Indianapolis area.

Pasha, who most recently served as CFO of AES’ utilities segment, has been with the company for more than two decades and “he has demonstrated exemplary results at every stage of his career,” the utility said.

“During his time as CFO, Ahmed’s vision helped craft a strategic and operational runway for AES’ U.S. utilities to become the fastest growing utilities in the U.S.,” AES said.

This story will be updated.