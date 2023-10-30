BreakingNews
JUST IN: BB gun taken from Kettering student during middle school class

Credit: FILE

1 hour ago
A Kettering middle school student will face “full disciplinary actions” after possessing a BB gun in a school building, authorities said.

The weapon was recovered by a Kettering Police school resource officer from a Van Buren Middle School student after it was reported by a fellow student, according to a Monday morning message to parents by Principal Matthew Salyer.

The student was overheard in class saying they had brought the BB gun to the Shroyer Road school. The student who heard the statement relayed the information to their parent, who called the school, according to Salyer’s message.

The student was searched and the gun was discovered by a school resource officer, the message stated.

“The student who had the gun in their possession will face full disciplinary actions pursuant to the district’s board policy regarding bringing weapons to school,” Salyer wrote.

“While this incident did not pose an immediate threat to students or staff members today, it is imperative that parents and guardians discuss with your children the implications of bringing any type of item or weapon to school that could potentially compromise the safety of others,” the message stated.

“Students need to understand that these actions can have steep school disciplinary and legal consequences for both the student and their parents or guardians,” Sayler wrote.

