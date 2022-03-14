Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

JUST IN: Centerville to close busy intersection tonight

Centerville is warning motorists to avoid the intersection of State Route 48 and Spring Valley Road overnight and into Tuesday or risk traffic delays.

caption arrowCaption
Centerville is warning motorists to avoid the intersection of State Route 48 and Spring Valley Road overnight and into Tuesday or risk traffic delays.

Local News
By , Staff Writer
38 minutes ago

Centerville is warning motorists to avoid the intersection of Ohio 48 and Spring Valley Road overnight and into Tuesday or risk traffic delays.

From 9 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. Tuesday, crews will be replacing a traffic signal at the intersection, the city announced this afternoon.

Some lanes will be closed to traffic, but each closure should be limited to 15 minutes at a time. The intersection is scheduled to reopen Tuesday morning.

ExploreEconomic impact of First Four a ‘welcome shot in the arm’ for Dayton

In Other News
1
First Four resale tickets for games at UD Arena skyrocket in price
2
Centerville extending tax deal with company planning to add jobs
3
Dayton’s first community garden to get a makeover
4
Montgomery County lab moving to downtown Dayton
5
Miami County: Glider pilot to give free lecture on flying cross county...

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top