JUST IN: Centerville to close busy intersection tonight

Centerville is warning motorists to avoid the intersection of Ohio 48 and Spring Valley Road overnight and into Tuesday or risk traffic delays.
From 9 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. Tuesday, crews will be replacing a traffic signal at the intersection, the city announced this afternoon.
Some lanes will be closed to traffic, but each closure should be limited to 15 minutes at a time. The intersection is scheduled to reopen Tuesday morning.
