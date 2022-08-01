Just in: Energizer distribution building sells for $41 million

Exeter 2800 Concorde L.P. was identified in records as the buyer, with Stag Industrial Holdings LLC identified as the seller.

The 570,000-square-foot center on 2800 Concorde Drive was the first large distribution operation built near the airport, arguably inaugurating a shift in the Dayton area toward large-scale distribution and logistics operations that remains strong to this day. Construction of that first building started in 2016.