Just in: Energizer distribution building sells for $41 million

A 2019 glimpse of the interior of the Energizer Distribution center in Dayton. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
A 2019 glimpse of the interior of the Energizer Distribution center in Dayton. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

Local News
By
24 minutes ago
Company moved workforce to Monroe in late 2019, early 2020.

What was once the Energizer distribution center near Dayton International Airport just sold for $41.3 million, new Montgomery County records reveal.

Exeter 2800 Concorde L.P. was identified in records as the buyer, with Stag Industrial Holdings LLC identified as the seller.

The 570,000-square-foot center on 2800 Concorde Drive was the first large distribution operation built near the airport, arguably inaugurating a shift in the Dayton area toward large-scale distribution and logistics operations that remains strong to this day. Construction of that first building started in 2016.

Combined ShapeCaption
What had been the Spectrum Brands auto products distribution center covers some 570,000 square feet and employed nearly 350 people at one point. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

What had been the Spectrum Brands auto products distribution center covers some 570,000 square feet and employed nearly 350 people at one point. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
What had been the Spectrum Brands auto products distribution center covers some 570,000 square feet and employed nearly 350 people at one point. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

The building started its existence as a distribution hub for Spectrum Brands auto care products. In early 2019, Energizer Holdings, a St. Louis-based maker of batteries and portable lighting products, said it had completed its $938.7 million acquisition of Spectrum Brands Holdings’ global auto care business, which includes the Armor All, STP and A/C Pro brands, taking over that distribution center in Dayton.

But in late 2019, Energizer notified the state of plans to move its auto products distribution operation from the Dayton center to Monroe.

A message seeking comment was sent to an investor relations representative of Energizer Holdings.

This story will be updated.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

