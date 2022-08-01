Just in: Energizer distribution building sells for $41 million

What was once the Energizer distribution center near Dayton International Airport just sold for $41.3 million, new Montgomery County records reveal.
Exeter 2800 Concorde L.P. was identified in records as the buyer, with Stag Industrial Holdings LLC identified as the seller.
The 570,000-square-foot center on 2800 Concorde Drive was the first large distribution operation built near the airport, arguably inaugurating a shift in the Dayton area toward large-scale distribution and logistics operations that remains strong to this day. Construction of that first building started in 2016.
The building started its existence as a distribution hub for Spectrum Brands auto care products. In early 2019, Energizer Holdings, a St. Louis-based maker of batteries and portable lighting products, said it had completed its $938.7 million acquisition of Spectrum Brands Holdings’ global auto care business, which includes the Armor All, STP and A/C Pro brands, taking over that distribution center in Dayton.
But in late 2019, Energizer notified the state of plans to move its auto products distribution operation from the Dayton center to Monroe.
A message seeking comment was sent to an investor relations representative of Energizer Holdings.
This story will be updated.
