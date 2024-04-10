JUST IN: Kettering police called after middle school threat made on social media

BreakingNews
Kettering police were called today of a Van Buren Middle School student making a threat on a school bus, according to a message from the principal.

Several students reported the unidentified social media threat to staff immediately after arriving at the Shroyer Road school, Principal Matthew Salyer said in a message to families.

The student was “immediately brought to the office and admitted to posting the statement as a joke,” according to Salyer’s message. “The school notified the Kettering Police Department.”

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering new long-term plan includes population, housing, job changes

The district “will pursue disciplinary action against the student,” in accordance board of education policy and the student code of conduct, Salyer said.

This news organization has reached out to Kettering schools and the police department for more details about the issue.

“We commend the students for reporting this information directly to school staff,” Salyer said in the message. “Please continue to encourage your children that when they hear or see something concerning to report it to you or another trusted adult at school.”

ExplorePOPULAR: U.S. 35 interchange traffic to shift as ramp reopens before others close
