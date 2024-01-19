Mad River school board picks new member to fill vacancy

He is expected to be sworn in at the board’s meeting Monday night, according to the district.

Lambert, 48, was one of four finalists interviewed by the board Thursday night in a special meeting executive session. Others included Amy Cooper, Beverly Sherwood and Terrance Tolbert.

Lambert owns a transportation logistics business. He is a lifelong Riverside resident and a 1994 Stebbins High School graduate who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Wright State University.

Lambert serves as treasurer of the Stebbins alumni association. He has coached football at the pee wee level for seven years and two years at Mad River Middle School Middle while volunteering in various ways with Stebbins athletics. He stressed his community involvement would be a asset for the board.

“I am well known throughout the community and respected,” he said in his letter. “Wherever I am at, you will see me always talking to somebody.”

Eight candidates sent letters of interest before last week’s deadline, district records show. Lambert is expected to serve the remainder of the term, which is set to expire at the end of 2025.

Pickle served 29 years — several of them as president or vice president — before her resignation was announced earlier this month.