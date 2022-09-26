New AES Ohio plan would raise monthly costs less than $1 as ‘initial impact’

A new operating plan filed by electric utility AES Ohio Monday would, if approved, cost a residential customer using 750 kilowatt hours (kWh) a month less than $1, as an “initial impact,” the utility said late Monday.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average U.S. residential customer uses approximately 909 kWh per month.
AES Ohio, the former Dayton Power & Light, filed its latest Electric Security Plan (also called an “ESP”) with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) Monday.
The projected increased cost of less than $1 per month would be the plan’s “initial impact,” AES Ohio said. A spokeswoman for AES Ohio said the proposal does not entail a further increase in charges as the ESP progresses.
The company’s ESP is a “comprehensive plan to enhance and upgrade its network and improve service reliability, provide greater safeguards for price stability and continue investments in local economic development,” the company said.
“We understand, first and foremost, our customers want reliable service while maintaining affordable rates,” AES Ohio President and Chief Executive Kristina Lund said in a release from the company. “With the lowest distribution rates in Ohio, this plan provides a mechanism to strengthen reliability well into the future and protect our customers from volatile market-driven cost impacts.”
The plan has energy efficiency programs for residential and low-income customers, which include ways to save by using “smart” thermostat technology, the utility said. And it includes “new pricing incentives” to promote the growth and expansion of local businesses, the company said.
“This plan is thoughtfully designed to best serve our customers, reaffirms our commitment to the community and accelerates the future of energy,” Lund said.
