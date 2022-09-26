New AES Ohio plan would raise monthly costs less than $1 as ‘initial impact’

“We understand, first and foremost, our customers want reliable service while maintaining affordable rates,” AES Ohio President and Chief Executive Kristina Lund said in a release from the company. “With the lowest distribution rates in Ohio, this plan provides a mechanism to strengthen reliability well into the future and protect our customers from volatile market-driven cost impacts.”

The plan has energy efficiency programs for residential and low-income customers, which include ways to save by using “smart” thermostat technology, the utility said. And it includes “new pricing incentives” to promote the growth and expansion of local businesses, the company said.

“This plan is thoughtfully designed to best serve our customers, reaffirms our commitment to the community and accelerates the future of energy,” Lund said.