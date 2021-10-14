dayton-daily-news logo
X

JUST IN: See Ohio report card data for your school district

Fairborn Primary students work on computers in the classroom in April 2021. Schools' educational efforts were disrupted repeatedly in 2020-21 due to COVID-related closures, quarantines and staffing shortages. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Caption
Fairborn Primary students work on computers in the classroom in April 2021. Schools' educational efforts were disrupted repeatedly in 2020-21 due to COVID-related closures, quarantines and staffing shortages. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Credit:

Credit:

Local News
By Jeremy P. Kelley
16 minutes ago

Ohio’s report card system for K-12 schools usually includes letter grades for overall performance, and for a number of individual metrics — academic achievement, year-over-year progress, graduation rate and much more.

Those letter grades were not included in the report card for the COVID-disrupted 2020-21 school year, but some of the raw data was listed.

ExploreTest scores dropped statewide in COVID-affected year

See below for how local school districts fared on academic, graduation and attendance measures, with explanations of each at the bottom of the chart.

K-12 state report card data
District NamePerformance Index %Four-year grad rateChronic Absent rateEnrollment
Oakwood 86.698.98.01949
Newton 81.097.916.4552
Waynesville81.097.58.51374
Bellbrook80.396.04.22557
Brookville 79.299.37.71401
Miami East 78.5100.06.51305
Springboro77.898.15.85688
Tipp City77.398.110.52362
Cedar Cliff 77.196.19.3557
Beavercreek 76.996.616.17656
Bethel 73.893.617.61571
Centerville 71.695.110.67667
Eaton71.392.611.71798
Valley View 70.495.210.71692
Yellow Springs 69.693.820.4660
Vandalia-Butler 69.696.29.32712
Greeneview 68.896.47.51295
Covington 68.598.617.8701
Kettering 67.694.25.17622
Lebanon 67.596.916.85007
Northmont 67.296.112.24719
Carlisle 67.296.732.11517
Milton-Union66.390.232.41265
Franklin 66.393.520.02612
Tri-County North 66.191.99.0719
National Trail 66.090.010.9896
Miamisburg 65.194.218.24762
Troy 63.996.017.14023
New Lebanon 61.889.620.11071
Twin Valley 60.5100.09.2719
Bradford60.194.610.8465
Greenon 59.495.19.01524
Preble Shawnee 59.398.112.51322
Tecumseh 58.990.725.62783
Xenia 58.884.723.13861
Piqua 58.789.535.43051
Mad River 57.386.813.73591
Fairborn 55.986.635.14013
West Carrollton 53.588.314.83274
Huber Heights 53.089.924.65590
Northridge 40.585.839.21572
Trotwood-Madison 34.281.140.82582
Dayton 33.374.253.111812
Jefferson Twp. 33.381.038.0265
Performance index: A detailed measure of state test performance, going beyond a simple “yes” or “no” on proficiency. It gives incrementally more credit for the highest performers and less credit for lowest scorers. Four-year graduation rate: Shows diplomas earned within four years of starting ninth grade. It’s on a one-year lag, so this measures students who would have normally become the class of 2020. Chronic absenteeism: Defined as missing at least 10 percent of the year’s instructional time, regardless of whether the absences are excused or unexcused. SOURCE: Ohio Department of Education

In Other News
1
State: Delta surge appears to have plateaued, but it’s too early to...
2
NEW DETAILS: Traffic delays expected with Beavercreek, Kettering road...
3
New brewing facility planned along I-75
4
Report card shows large drop in school scores statewide
5
VIDEO: Area’s newest roundabout now open for traffic
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top