JUST IN: See Ohio report card data for your school district

Ohio’s report card system for K-12 schools usually includes letter grades for overall performance, and for a number of individual metrics — academic achievement, year-over-year progress, graduation rate and much more.
Those letter grades were not included in the report card for the COVID-disrupted 2020-21 school year, but some of the raw data was listed.
See below for how local school districts fared on academic, graduation and attendance measures, with explanations of each at the bottom of the chart.
K-12 state report card data
|District Name
|Performance Index %
|Four-year grad rate
|Chronic Absent rate
|Enrollment
|Oakwood
|86.6
|98.9
|8.0
|1949
|Newton
|81.0
|97.9
|16.4
|552
|Waynesville
|81.0
|97.5
|8.5
|1374
|Bellbrook
|80.3
|96.0
|4.2
|2557
|Brookville
|79.2
|99.3
|7.7
|1401
|Miami East
|78.5
|100.0
|6.5
|1305
|Springboro
|77.8
|98.1
|5.8
|5688
|Tipp City
|77.3
|98.1
|10.5
|2362
|Cedar Cliff
|77.1
|96.1
|9.3
|557
|Beavercreek
|76.9
|96.6
|16.1
|7656
|Bethel
|73.8
|93.6
|17.6
|1571
|Centerville
|71.6
|95.1
|10.6
|7667
|Eaton
|71.3
|92.6
|11.7
|1798
|Valley View
|70.4
|95.2
|10.7
|1692
|Yellow Springs
|69.6
|93.8
|20.4
|660
|Vandalia-Butler
|69.6
|96.2
|9.3
|2712
|Greeneview
|68.8
|96.4
|7.5
|1295
|Covington
|68.5
|98.6
|17.8
|701
|Kettering
|67.6
|94.2
|5.1
|7622
|Lebanon
|67.5
|96.9
|16.8
|5007
|Northmont
|67.2
|96.1
|12.2
|4719
|Carlisle
|67.2
|96.7
|32.1
|1517
|Milton-Union
|66.3
|90.2
|32.4
|1265
|Franklin
|66.3
|93.5
|20.0
|2612
|Tri-County North
|66.1
|91.9
|9.0
|719
|National Trail
|66.0
|90.0
|10.9
|896
|Miamisburg
|65.1
|94.2
|18.2
|4762
|Troy
|63.9
|96.0
|17.1
|4023
|New Lebanon
|61.8
|89.6
|20.1
|1071
|Twin Valley
|60.5
|100.0
|9.2
|719
|Bradford
|60.1
|94.6
|10.8
|465
|Greenon
|59.4
|95.1
|9.0
|1524
|Preble Shawnee
|59.3
|98.1
|12.5
|1322
|Tecumseh
|58.9
|90.7
|25.6
|2783
|Xenia
|58.8
|84.7
|23.1
|3861
|Piqua
|58.7
|89.5
|35.4
|3051
|Mad River
|57.3
|86.8
|13.7
|3591
|Fairborn
|55.9
|86.6
|35.1
|4013
|West Carrollton
|53.5
|88.3
|14.8
|3274
|Huber Heights
|53.0
|89.9
|24.6
|5590
|Northridge
|40.5
|85.8
|39.2
|1572
|Trotwood-Madison
|34.2
|81.1
|40.8
|2582
|Dayton
|33.3
|74.2
|53.1
|11812
|Jefferson Twp.
|33.3
|81.0
|38.0
|265
