JUST IN: Wright State receives financial ratings upgrade

Cash and investments increased nearly 30% between fiscal year 2017 and fiscal year 2020, as expenses and debt declined, according to the university. Additional growth is expected in fiscal year 2021, and Wright State says it has no plans to borrow money in the near term.

The university also says it has plans to attract students.

Tom Gunlock, chair of the Wright State Board of Trustees, said he is very pleased with the ratings upgrade.

“The announcement by Moody’s affirms the direction Wright State is heading under the strong and stable leadership of President Edwards and her team,” said Gunlock. “We are excited about what’s ahead and look forward to serving our students and the region in the years to come.”