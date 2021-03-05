JUST IN: Wright State says it will host in-person graduation this year

Wright State University says it will hold in-person commencement ceremonies for the spring class of 2021, according to an email Friday from President Sue Edwards to the campus community.
The Dayton Campus plans to hold multiple ceremonies in the Wright State University Nutter Center on April 30 and May 1 to accommodate safety guidelines, according to a press release. The Lake Campus will host multiple in-person ceremonies for its summer 2020, fall 2020, and spring 2021 graduates, with dates and times to be announced as soon as a venue is finalized, Wright State said.
University health and safety protocols, including the campus mask requirements and social distancing, will be observed at all ceremonies. Each graduate will receive up to four free tickets for family members and guests due to state restrictions around gatherings. The information will be shared with graduating students, and the university said it will also livestream each ceremony.
“Commencement is a special day for graduates and their families,” Edwards said. “I cherish watching our graduates beam with pride as they receive their diplomas in front of their families and friends.”
More details will be shared on Wright State’s commencement website and university social media accounts and the Lake Campus commencement website and its social media accounts.
Wright State held virtual commencement ceremonies for its spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miami University announced Thursday that they plan to hold in-person classes in the fall. No all-virtual option will be available at the university in the fall.
Edwards said the university is watching the COVID-19 numbers in Ohio and will adjust plans if needed.
“While it is our absolute intention to hold all commencement ceremonies in-person, we must remain open to last-minute alterations to our planning given the ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 situation,” Edwards said.