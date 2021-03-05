JUST IN: Wright State says it will host in-person graduation this year

The Dayton Campus plans to hold multiple ceremonies in the Wright State University Nutter Center on April 30 and May 1 to accommodate safety guidelines, according to a press release. The Lake Campus will host multiple in-person ceremonies for its summer 2020, fall 2020, and spring 2021 graduates, with dates and times to be announced as soon as a venue is finalized, Wright State said.

University health and safety protocols, including the campus mask requirements and social distancing, will be observed at all ceremonies. Each graduate will receive up to four free tickets for family members and guests due to state restrictions around gatherings. The information will be shared with graduating students, and the university said it will also livestream each ceremony.