Juvenile suspect in custody after alleged threat against Miamisburg homecoming dance

A juvenile was arrested Saturday evening for alleged threats made against Miamisburg High School’s homecoming dance.
According to Lt. Will Ring of the Miamisburg Police Department, police became aware of the suspect leading “others to believe an act of violence would occur” against Miamisburg High School in a threat posted on social media Saturday night.
The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Ring said the homecoming dance had increased security inside and outside of the event on Saturday.
Further details are not yet available.
